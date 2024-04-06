Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,222 Shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TDVG – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 117,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 22.1% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $89,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF by 10.7% in the third quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 3,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $211,000.

T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA:TDVG traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,658 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,678. T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.97 and a fifty-two week high of $38.11. The company has a market capitalization of $364.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.04 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.96 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78.

About T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF

The T. Rowe Price Dividend Growth ETF (TDVG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Dividend Growth index. The ETF currently has 298.89m in AUM and 103 holdings. TDVG is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of global, large- and mid-cap companies with sustainable, above-average growth in earnings and dividends TDVG was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

