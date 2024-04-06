Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,356 Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 5,356 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Southern were worth $3,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Southern by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 13,132 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $282,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC bought a new position in Southern during the fourth quarter worth about $3,795,000. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Southern by 85.4% during the fourth quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 141,362 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 65,135 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SO traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.91. 5,248,166 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,884,880. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Southern Company has a 12 month low of $61.56 and a 12 month high of $75.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $68.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a PE ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.49.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.90 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 15.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.14%.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.99, for a total value of $359,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,291,435.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,099 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.96, for a total value of $706,526.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,007,222.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,998 shares of company stock worth $1,806,063 in the last ninety days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Southern in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $76.00 target price (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Southern in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Southern from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

