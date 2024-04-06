Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 56 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bollard Group LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Mastercard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In other news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total value of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,491 shares in the company, valued at $20,003,217.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $1,740,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,712,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $425.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $433.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $481.95.

Mastercard Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of NYSE MA traded up $7.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $477.15. 2,457,467 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,215,437. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $355.97 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $469.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $429.40. The firm has a market cap of $445.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

