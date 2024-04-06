Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:JAAA – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,078 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned 0.28% of Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF worth $9,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Auour Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Auour Investments LLC now owns 95,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Avid Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 190,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares during the period. Bensler LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Bensler LLC now owns 455,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,926,000 after acquiring an additional 44,748 shares during the period. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period.

JAAA traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $50.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,067,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,156. Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF has a one year low of $49.36 and a one year high of $51.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.38.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.2699 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is an increase from Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The Janus Henderson AAA CLO ETF (JAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to provide current income by actively selecting investment-grade floating rate collateralized loan obligations (CLO) securities of various maturities from issuers around the globe.

