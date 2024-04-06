Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 510 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $6,509,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DIA. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 49.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 86.6% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 125 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 90.1% in the third quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 37.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of DIA traded up $2.84 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $388.86. 4,416,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,510,799. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $389.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $366.56. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $323.21 and a 12-month high of $398.82.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

