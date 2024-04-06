Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Buys 68,490 Shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Free Report) by 87.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,490 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF were worth $7,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 41.7% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,211,000 after purchasing an additional 24,289 shares in the last quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $193,000. Detalus Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,859,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 395,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,184,000 after purchasing an additional 21,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 33,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 5,529 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTEB traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $49.96. 4,117,030 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,046,084. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.14 and a 1 year high of $51.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.81.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were paid a $0.1279 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

