Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its stake in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 195,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,747 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $7,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 0.7% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 41,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 11,334 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN boosted its position in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, West Branch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $206,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Gold Trust stock traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.95. The company had a trading volume of 7,204,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,844,600. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.36. iShares Gold Trust has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $44.07.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

