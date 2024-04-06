Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Decreases Stock Holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RMI – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 474,911 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,620 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund were worth $7,233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 179,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,799,000 after purchasing an additional 6,055 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 72.7% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 149,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,770,000 after purchasing an additional 62,862 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 20.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 24.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 11,694 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after buying an additional 3,079 shares in the last quarter.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Stock Performance

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.81. 15,271 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,909. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.29. RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.05 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

About RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.0965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.32%.

The RiverNorth Opportunistic Municipal Income Fund, Inc (the “Fund”) seeks to provide current income exempt from regular U.S. federal income taxes1 with a secondary objective of total return.

