Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $10.14 Million Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,353 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $10,140,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% during the third quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. 75.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $221.11.

Honeywell International Price Performance

Shares of HON stock traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $197.15. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,881,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,828,128. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $195.51.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.52 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total value of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 183,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,164,646. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

