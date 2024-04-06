Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $6.19 Million Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $6,188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the period. Canal Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 10,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 173,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,889,000 after buying an additional 6,972 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PNC shares. UBS Group boosted their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.62.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $157.37. 1,873,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,681,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.40 and a 52 week high of $162.24. The company has a market cap of $62.60 billion, a PE ratio of 12.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.84.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 48.48%.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

