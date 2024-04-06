Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $7.79 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,852 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,948 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. owned about 0.05% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $7,792,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,846,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,313,022,000 after buying an additional 364,461 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,135,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,936,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,441 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 105,300.0% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,400,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $684,799,000 after purchasing an additional 8,392,410 shares during the period. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,777,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,547,000 after purchasing an additional 43,958 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,380,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,831,000 after purchasing an additional 115,138 shares during the period.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Up 1.5 %
iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $116.90. 1,516,408 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 531,226. The business has a fifty day moving average of $114.18 and a 200 day moving average of $104.71. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $87.64 and a 1-year high of $118.45. The company has a market capitalization of $16.68 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59 and a beta of 1.06.
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
