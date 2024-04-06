Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Has $9.66 Million Stock Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,401 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,190 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $9,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $238.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $252.33.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Up 0.6 %

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $239.32. 1,677,498 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,474,616. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $236.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $217.00.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

