Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Sells 962 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lowered its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 962 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $6,355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of A. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Agilent Technologies by 1,111.1% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 327 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of A traded up $2.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $144.12. 1,655,568 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,628,934. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $96.80 and a fifty-two week high of $151.58. The business has a 50-day moving average of $139.85 and a 200-day moving average of $127.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

Agilent Technologies ( NYSE:A Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical research company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 27.09% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.236 dividend. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. Agilent Technologies’s payout ratio is 22.38%.

In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Philip Binns sold 2,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.54, for a total transaction of $417,095.58. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,957.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 4,828 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total transaction of $719,372.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,178,021. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,610 shares of company stock valued at $9,220,333.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $67.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.71.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

