Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Trims Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 60,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $9,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Republic Services by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Republic Services during the first quarter worth $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.73% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RSG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Republic Services from $182.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Republic Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.17.

Republic Services Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE RSG traded up $1.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $188.40. 712,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,138,404. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $133.81 and a 12-month high of $192.57. The firm has a market cap of $59.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $182.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $165.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. Republic Services had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Republic Services news, CEO Ark Jon Vander sold 5,446 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.10, for a total value of $1,002,608.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 85,113 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,669,303.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Republic Services

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States and Canada. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

