Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.33

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.33 and traded as high as $11.13. Sunstone Hotel Investors shares last traded at $10.86, with a volume of 1,511,582 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SHO shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.50 to $10.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sunstone Hotel Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Sunstone Hotel Investors

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 7.03 and a current ratio of 7.03. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 1.21.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.44. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a net margin of 20.95% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The business had revenue of $219.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s payout ratio is 27.96%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sunstone Hotel Investors

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 190,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 16,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 23,394 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 61,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. 99.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Get Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.