Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Shares Up 0.7%

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 0.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1,057.18 and last traded at $1,022.52. 1,805,682 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 83% from the average session volume of 10,540,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1,015.57.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Monday, March 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $941.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $691.00 to $961.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $925.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer from $1,040.00 to $1,280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Friday, February 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $960.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $865.23.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $898.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $502.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a market cap of $53.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.28.

Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The company reported $5.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.94 by $0.65. Super Micro Computer had a net margin of 7.92% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.09 EPS. Super Micro Computer’s quarterly revenue was up 103.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Super Micro Computer, Inc. will post 20.24 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Daniel W. Fairfax sold 300 shares of Super Micro Computer stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,846,980. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Liang Chiu-Chu Sara Liu sold 962 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.10, for a total value of $458,008.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,714 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,292,135.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 34,989 shares of company stock worth $30,113,681. 17.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,929,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,136,000 after purchasing an additional 194,700 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,445,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,163,000 after purchasing an additional 275,725 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,629,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,035,000 after purchasing an additional 171,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,532,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,249,000 after purchasing an additional 53,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 56,764.2% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,322,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,768 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

