Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Wedbush reiterated their outperform rating on shares of Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, RTT News reports. The firm currently has a $8.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.73) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.37) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.82) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at ($0.64) EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at ($0.65) EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.75) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.51) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.48) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $11.00 price target (down from $12.00) on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Sutro Biopharma has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.57.
In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Nicki Vasquez sold 12,185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $60,925.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,015. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 6.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 19.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,005,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,926,000 after buying an additional 984,734 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 3.4% in the second quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 5,883,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,359,000 after purchasing an additional 194,607 shares during the last quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 1,275.7% in the third quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 3,105,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,412 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 57.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,922,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,503,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,890,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,398,000 after purchasing an additional 21,238 shares during the last quarter. 96.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. It develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADC) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an ADC directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.
