Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Shares Purchased by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $263,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SNPS. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Synopsys by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $993,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Synopsys during the 1st quarter valued at about $240,000. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Synopsys by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in Synopsys by 64.4% during the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 1,680 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.47% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNPS. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $624.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $620.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $660.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Synopsys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $665.00 price objective for the company. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Synopsys currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $601.00.

In related news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Synopsys news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 1,219 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $583.95, for a total transaction of $711,835.05. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,780 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,638,181. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sassine Ghazi sold 10,294 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $577.51, for a total transaction of $5,944,887.94. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,863 shares in the company, valued at $35,726,501.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,832 shares of company stock valued at $15,464,992. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Synopsys stock opened at $575.45 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $567.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $527.21. Synopsys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $360.36 and a 1-year high of $629.38. The stock has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.06.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The semiconductor company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Synopsys had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Synopsys, Inc. will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It operates in three segments: Design Automation, Design IP, and Software Integrity. The company offers Digital and Custom IC Design solution that provides digital design implementation solutions; Verification solution that offers virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

