Syros Pharmaceuticals’ (SYRS) “Overweight” Rating Reiterated at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS – Free Report) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, April 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ SYRS opened at $4.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 3.95 and a quick ratio of 3.95. The stock has a market cap of $123.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 1.74. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $2.09 and a 1 year high of $8.17.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 2,749,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,421,000 after acquiring an additional 625,114 shares in the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 1,673,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,037,000 after purchasing an additional 92,396 shares during the last quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $11,632,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Syros Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $11,465,000. Finally, CHI Advisors LLC lifted its position in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 69.3% during the third quarter. CHI Advisors LLC now owns 1,299,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 531,914 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of treatment for hematologic malignancies. The company's lead product candidates are Tamibarotene, a selective retinoic acid receptor alpha agonist, which is in Phase III clinical trial for genomically defined subset of patients with myelodysplastic syndrome and Phase II clinical trial for patients with acute myeloid leukemia; SY-2101, a novel oral form of arsenic trioxide for treating patients with acute promyelocytic leukemia; and SY-5609, a cyclin-dependent kinase 7 inhibitor, which is in a Phase I clinical trial in patients with select advanced solid tumors.

