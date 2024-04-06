Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Receives $36.36 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th.

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $33.66 on Monday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 52-week low of $13.82 and a 52-week high of $43.51. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.01 and its 200 day moving average is $24.05. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 1.12.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The medical device company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $204.86 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative net margin of 29.77% and a negative return on equity of 31.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care will post -1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tandem Diabetes Care

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TNDM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 55.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,845 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the 4th quarter valued at $5,744,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,021,906 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $207,708,000 after acquiring an additional 18,571 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 36,747 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter.

Tandem Diabetes Care Company Profile

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

