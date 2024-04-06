Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Receives $111.00 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $115.10.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TRGP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Targa Resources from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total transaction of $3,262,666.35. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Targa Resources news, Director Joe Bob Perkins sold 33,405 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.67, for a total value of $3,262,666.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,440 shares in the company, valued at $3,754,434.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,500 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.66, for a total value of $244,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,012,769.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 81,966 shares of company stock valued at $7,987,215 over the last ninety days. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 104,219.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,241,143 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,855,224,000 after buying an additional 25,216,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,748,593 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,367,710,000 after buying an additional 348,951 shares during the last quarter. Blackstone Inc. boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 9,442,728 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $820,290,000 after buying an additional 3,554,989 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.1% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,319,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $713,107,000 after buying an additional 401,144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $591,455,000 after purchasing an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TRGP opened at $115.96 on Monday. Targa Resources has a fifty-two week low of $67.36 and a fifty-two week high of $116.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60 and a beta of 2.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.47.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The pipeline company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $4.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.50 billion. Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.20% and a return on equity of 18.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Targa Resources will post 5.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st were paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.50%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

