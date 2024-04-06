Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives $5.90 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.90.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Price Performance

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 146,286,324 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $921,604,000 after buying an additional 4,351,420 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,930,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 4,904.4% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 835,784 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,265,000 after acquiring an additional 819,083 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,148,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $13,537,000 after acquiring an additional 540,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 412.9% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 361,420 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 290,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 7.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ERIC opened at $5.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $16.92 billion, a PE ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.47 and its 200 day moving average is $5.34. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 52 week low of $4.33 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.04 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 11.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.1293 per share. This is a positive change from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 4th. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is presently -21.92%.

About Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile connectivity solutions for telcom operators and enterprise customers in various sectors in North America, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, North East Asia, South East Asia, Oceania, and India. It operates in four segments: Networks; Cloud Software and Services; Enterprise; and Other.

