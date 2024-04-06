TELUS (TSE:T) Price Target Lowered to C$24.00 at BMO Capital Markets

TELUS (TSE:T – Free Report) (NYSE:TU) had its price objective trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. National Bankshares reduced their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Desjardins upped their price target on TELUS from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Barclays cut their target price on TELUS from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on TELUS from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank cut TELUS from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$28.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$26.86.

Shares of T opened at C$21.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 159.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$23.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$23.44. The stock has a market cap of C$32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68. TELUS has a 52 week low of C$21.12 and a 52 week high of C$28.95.

TELUS (TSE:T – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.23 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$5.24 billion. TELUS had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 4.20%. On average, analysts expect that TELUS will post 1.0050832 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $0.376 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 8th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 258.62%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; healthcare services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services, as well as mobile and fixed voice and data telecommunications services and products.

