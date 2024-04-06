Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 29.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 771,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 174,693 shares during the quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $84,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TER. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Teradyne by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,579,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Teradyne by 18.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Teradyne by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Teradyne by 32.7% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the first quarter valued at $382,000. 99.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Teradyne stock traded up $1.32 during trading on Friday, hitting $107.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,132,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,780,163. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29 and a beta of 1.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $104.21 and its 200 day moving average is $99.86. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $81.07 and a 1-year high of $119.20.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $670.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.99 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 19.45% and a net margin of 16.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 15th. This is a positive change from Teradyne’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.58%.

In other news, Director Ernest E. Maddock purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $94.07 per share, for a total transaction of $94,070.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 1,744 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.89, for a total value of $182,928.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,734 shares in the company, valued at $1,755,229.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ernest E. Maddock bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $94.07 per share, with a total value of $94,070.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 4,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,762.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 11,797 shares of company stock worth $1,248,237 over the last three months. 0.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TER shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Teradyne from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Teradyne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

