Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $64.21.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Terex in a report on Friday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. UBS Group cut Terex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Terex from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th.

NYSE TEX opened at $65.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 8.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.66 and its 200 day moving average is $55.66. Terex has a fifty-two week low of $41.89 and a fifty-two week high of $65.89.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.41. Terex had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Terex’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Terex will post 6.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Terex’s payout ratio is 8.96%.

In related news, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Terex news, insider Kieran Hegarty sold 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total transaction of $1,022,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 198,619 shares in the company, valued at $11,281,559.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO John L. Garrison, Jr. sold 59,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.07, for a total value of $3,549,776.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 380,834 shares in the company, valued at $22,876,698.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,039 shares of company stock worth $8,078,574. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Terex in the 1st quarter valued at $61,361,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $42,606,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in Terex by 101.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 1,456,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,702,000 after purchasing an additional 733,690 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Terex during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,672,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Terex by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 833,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,726,000 after purchasing an additional 438,200 shares during the period. 92.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

