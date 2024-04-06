Terra Classic Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $774.73 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on April 6th. Terra Classic has a market capitalization of $774.73 million and $26.98 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Terra Classic has traded down 14.1% against the US dollar. One Terra Classic coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Terra Classic alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001311 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00000889 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000701 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Terra Classic

Terra Classic (CRYPTO:LUNC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,797,438,153,337 coins and its circulating supply is 5,819,993,586,254 coins. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. Terra Classic’s official website is terra.money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Terra Classic is medium.com/terra-money.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra Classic should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Classic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra Classic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.