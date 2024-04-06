Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Terran Orbital (NYSE:LLAP – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Terran Orbital’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.14) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.47) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Terran Orbital in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Terran Orbital from $1.35 to $1.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terran Orbital has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $4.07.

Get Terran Orbital alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Terran Orbital

Terran Orbital Trading Up 3.3 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of NYSE:LLAP opened at $1.40 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.94. Terran Orbital has a 12-month low of $0.62 and a 12-month high of $2.04. The company has a market capitalization of $271.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 2.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Terran Orbital during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Terran Orbital in the first quarter worth $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Terran Orbital during the second quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Terran Orbital in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,142,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.03% of the company’s stock.

Terran Orbital Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Terran Orbital Corporation manufactures and sells satellites for aerospace and defense industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Satellite Solutions and Earth Observation Solutions. The Satellite Solutions segment offers end-to-end satellite solutions, including spacecraft design, development, launch services, and on-orbit operations for critical missions across a range of applications in various orbits to governmental agencies and commercial businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Terran Orbital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terran Orbital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.