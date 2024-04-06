Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Holdings Boosted by Advisors Preferred LLC

Advisors Preferred LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 65.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 395 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% during the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its stake in Tesla by 72.0% in the third quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 129 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total value of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $164.90 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.37 and a 1 year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.53.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

