Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Sold by Grimes & Company Inc.

Grimes & Company Inc. cut its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 15.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 1,097 shares during the quarter. Grimes & Company Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TSLA. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tesla during the third quarter worth $25,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1,111.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 109 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the third quarter worth $27,000. Finally, MayTech Global Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush cut their price target on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 28th. China Renaissance initiated coverage on Tesla in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Edward Jones downgraded Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $164.90. 136,439,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,880,752. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.53. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Stories

