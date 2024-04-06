Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $138.00 at HSBC

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target cut by HSBC from $143.00 to $138.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a reduce rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. KGI Securities reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down previously from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $193.00 to $176.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Get Tesla alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TSLA

Tesla Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $164.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a PE ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Tesla has a 52 week low of $152.37 and a 52 week high of $299.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $183.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $218.23.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 16.62% and a net margin of 15.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tesla will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,502,726. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 229,806,372 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $57,102,287,000 after purchasing an additional 3,866,361 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after purchasing an additional 4,431,570 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,844,757,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Tesla by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,160,747 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,546,823,000 after purchasing an additional 2,177,397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Tesla by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,040,734 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $7,266,572,000 after purchasing an additional 269,182 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.