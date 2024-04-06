Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) PT Lowered to $280.00 at Robert W. Baird

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Robert W. Baird from $300.00 to $280.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on TSLA. Wedbush decreased their target price on Tesla from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $224.00 to $196.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a sell rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Shares of TSLA opened at $164.90 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.26, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 2.39. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $218.23. Tesla has a twelve month low of $152.37 and a twelve month high of $299.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $25.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,188,215.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.11, for a total transaction of $121,674.57. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 63,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,188,215.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 209,098 shares of company stock valued at $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 19.7% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares in the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its position in Tesla by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Tesla by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $77,767,000 after purchasing an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

