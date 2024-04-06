Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Trading 1.6% Higher

Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $171.36 and last traded at $170.99. 28,417,146 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 72% from the average session volume of 101,044,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $168.38.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on TSLA shares. HSBC dropped their price objective on Tesla from $143.00 to $138.00 and set a “reduce” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Tesla from $200.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $298.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. KGI Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $213.00 price target (down from $309.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $201.63.

Get Tesla alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Trading Down 3.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $183.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.53. The stock has a market cap of $525.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 2.39.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total transaction of $18,247,369.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 209,098 shares of company stock worth $38,802,534. 25.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its position in Tesla by 8.7% during the first quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 1,870 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Tesla by 5.5% in the first quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 25,234 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $4,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Campbell Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 1st quarter worth about $317,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management grew its position in Tesla by 88.7% during the first quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 2,850 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $501,000 after buying an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.