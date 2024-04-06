Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Receives “Buy” Rating from BWS Financial

BWS Financial reissued their buy rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $917.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. BWS Financial also issued estimates for Texas Pacific Land’s Q1 2024 earnings at $4.82 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $5.35 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.69 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.15 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $21.01 EPS.

TPL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Texas Pacific Land from $519.33 to $471.33 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TPL

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSE:TPL opened at $597.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.73 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $526.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $548.86. Texas Pacific Land has a 12 month low of $422.07 and a 12 month high of $666.67.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.76. The firm had revenue of $166.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.20 million. Texas Pacific Land had a return on equity of 43.57% and a net margin of 64.22%. On average, research analysts expect that Texas Pacific Land will post 19.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Pacific Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $1.1667 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $4.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Eric L. Oliver bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $540.24 per share, with a total value of $162,073.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 393,300 shares in the company, valued at $212,477,703. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 645 shares of company stock worth $339,256. Company insiders own 20.04% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Texas Pacific Land

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $913,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Texas Pacific Land by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $986,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 3.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,191,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Pacific Land by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,925,000 after acquiring an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the 1st quarter valued at $515,000. 59.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Free Report)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.