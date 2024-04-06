TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $175.00 at CIBC

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Free Report) had its price objective raised by CIBC from $167.00 to $175.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. CIBC currently has an outperformer rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on TFI International from $169.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of TFI International in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of TFI International from $133.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of TFI International from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $156.72.

NYSE:TFII opened at $158.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $148.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.75. TFI International has a one year low of $100.96 and a one year high of $161.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. TFI International had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 20.92%. TFI International’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Equities analysts expect that TFI International will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. TFI International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.54%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFII. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of TFI International by 1,700.8% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of TFI International by 17.9% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in TFI International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,941,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.30% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides transportation and logistics services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items in North America.

