The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stock Position Cut by Venture Visionary Partners LLC

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 39.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,588 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 97,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,676,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 26,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 64.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 8,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 3,172 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 15,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SCHW traded up $0.54 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.89. 4,254,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,197. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $45.65 and a 52 week high of $72.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $127.50 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $66.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.86.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Charles Schwab news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 4,977 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.01, for a total value of $348,439.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 81,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,702,034.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.87, for a total value of $637,830.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 581,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,207,857.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,584 shares of company stock valued at $14,200,769 over the last ninety days. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SCHW shares. Raymond James cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $70.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.12.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

