The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. CIBC lifted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $97.78.

The Descartes Systems Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $89.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 66.95 and a beta of 0.94. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $69.59 and a 52-week high of $94.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $89.49 and a 200 day moving average of $82.58.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Free Report) (TSE:DSG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The technology company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $148.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.62 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 20.23%. The company’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of The Descartes Systems Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DSGX. Quadrature Capital Ltd increased its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 156,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,131,000 after buying an additional 18,700 shares in the last quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in The Descartes Systems Group by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,096,740 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $260,312,000 after purchasing an additional 31,078 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 509,683 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,844,000 after purchasing an additional 99,268 shares during the period. Finally, Zeno Equity Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,108,000. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group Company Profile

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; ecommerce, shipping, and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; global trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

