The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NYSE:GBX)

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 5th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the transportation company on Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 22nd.

Greenbrier Companies has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.8% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Greenbrier Companies has a payout ratio of 29.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Greenbrier Companies to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.7%.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $53.18 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.72. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a fifty-two week low of $25.41 and a fifty-two week high of $58.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.82.

Greenbrier Companies ( NYSE:GBX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 5th. The transportation company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $862.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $841.58 million. Greenbrier Companies had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 2.77%. The company’s revenue was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, TheStreet raised Greenbrier Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Greenbrier Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

In related news, SVP Martin Raymond Baker sold 5,034 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $236,598.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 53,480 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,513,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brian J. Comstock sold 2,500 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total value of $115,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,716,349.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,719 shares of company stock valued at $547,803 in the last 90 days. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 3,407.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Greenbrier Companies by 160.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,382 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 2,082 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Greenbrier Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $111,000. 95.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers covered hopper cars, gondolas, open top hoppers, boxcars, center partition cars, tank cars, sustainable conversions, double-stack railcars, auto-max ii, multi-max, and multi-max plus products, intermodal cars, automobile transport, coil steel and metals, flat cars, sliding wall cars, pressurized tank cars, and non-pressurized tank cars.

