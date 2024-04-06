The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Sold by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group lessened its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Free Report) by 18.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,650 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HAIN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 23.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 35,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,142 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 31.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 58,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $6.48 on Friday. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.44 and a fifty-two week high of $18.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. The Hain Celestial Group had a positive return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $454.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.31 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HAIN. Maxim Group lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $25.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Hain Celestial Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Wendy P. Davidson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.46 per share, with a total value of $47,300.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $551,603.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments: North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, and spelt; and condiments.

