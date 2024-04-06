The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Shares Acquired by Nilsine Partners LLC

Nilsine Partners LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,196 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 173 shares during the quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $11,394,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 4,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 134,991 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,856,000 after buying an additional 9,016 shares in the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $1,691,000. Finally, Visionary Horizons LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at $465,000. 93.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HIG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hartford Financial Services Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $94.00 to $91.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price (up from $100.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.06.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Michael R. Fisher sold 27,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.90, for a total value of $2,670,695.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,906 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,869,803.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher Swift sold 956 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $82,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,635,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,005 shares of company stock valued at $22,979,552. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Stock Up 1.4 %

The Hartford Financial Services Group stock opened at $103.27 on Friday. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $103.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.46.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.62. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.82% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $6.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.31 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 23.53%.

About The Hartford Financial Services Group

(Free Report)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, accident, health, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

