The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Stock Position Increased by Financial Security Advisor Inc.

Financial Security Advisor Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,540 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises 1.1% of Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Financial Security Advisor Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 7.2% in the first quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.7% in the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 18,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the first quarter worth approximately $3,073,000. Finally, Wsfs Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.0% in the first quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC now owns 4,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PG has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.35.

NYSE PG opened at $156.08 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $159.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.43. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $141.45 and a 52-week high of $163.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $367.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.14. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 17.60%. The business had revenue of $21.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Friday, January 19th were paid a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 62.98%.

In other news, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total transaction of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 101,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.57, for a total value of $15,618,683.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 163,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,097,637.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 279,063 shares of company stock valued at $43,187,745 in the last ninety days. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

