Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Given New $325.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

TT has been the subject of several other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $239.92.

Trane Technologies Price Performance

NYSE TT opened at $304.66 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $283.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.31. The company has a market cap of $69.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Trane Technologies has a 1 year low of $162.04 and a 1 year high of $306.13.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 11.45% and a return on equity of 32.01%. Trane Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Trane Technologies will post 10.19 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is 38.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total value of $2,000,468.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 6,990 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.19, for a total transaction of $2,000,468.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 113,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,589,600.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 29,874 shares of company stock worth $8,462,825. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Trane Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,713,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,564,165,000 after purchasing an additional 89,351 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,085,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,466,852,000 after acquiring an additional 880,583 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,880,570,000 after acquiring an additional 210,171 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after acquiring an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Trane Technologies by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,765,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,863,000 after acquiring an additional 80,607 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

