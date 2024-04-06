TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ) Given Buy Rating at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RNAZ – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for TransCode Therapeutics’ Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.43) EPS.

TransCode Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of RNAZ stock opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.27. The firm has a market cap of $403,200.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of -0.35. TransCode Therapeutics has a one year low of $0.56 and a one year high of $356.00.

Institutional Trading of TransCode Therapeutics

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RNAZ. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Sabby Management LLC boosted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 250,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 61,872 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC boosted its stake in TransCode Therapeutics by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 324,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $934,000 after buying an additional 28,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in TransCode Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000.

About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc, a ribonucleic acid (RNA) oncology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of drugs and diagnostics for treating and identifying various cancers. Its lead therapeutic candidate is TTX-MC138 that targets microRNA-10b, a master regulator of metastatic cell viability in a range of cancers, including breast, pancreatic, ovarian, colon cancer, glioblastomas, and others.

