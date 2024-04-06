Traveka Wealth LLC Acquires New Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 63,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,866,000. iShares National Muni Bond ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forza Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,127,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 11,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $553,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,354,000. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,882,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:MUB opened at $106.44 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.09. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $100.78 and a twelve month high of $108.82.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MUB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.