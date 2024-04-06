Traveka Wealth LLC Acquires Shares of 10,376 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,214,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises 1.1% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VB. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 3,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VB opened at $223.55 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $218.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $174.84 and a 1-year high of $229.54.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

