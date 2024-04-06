Traveka Wealth LLC Buys New Holdings in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Traveka Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 51.8% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 4,919 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 317.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,242,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,136,000 after purchasing an additional 944,765 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in AstraZeneca during the third quarter worth approximately $2,241,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 163,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,979,000 after purchasing an additional 49,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in AstraZeneca by 281.2% during the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,779,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $67.45 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.82. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $60.47 and a 1-year high of $76.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $209.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.50.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

AstraZeneca ( NASDAQ:AZN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.01). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 13.00% and a return on equity of 30.19%. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a $0.965 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.47. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.52%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on AZN. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of AstraZeneca from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.00.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

