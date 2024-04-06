Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New $3.91 Million Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 44,226 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,908,000. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Traveka Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 115,289.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,063,365,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,706,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,444,438 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 75,967.4% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 5,210,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 5,203,764 shares during the period. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,634,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,630,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,308,000 after buying an additional 1,955,619 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5,377.7% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,902,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,972,000 after buying an additional 1,868,143 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Real Estate ETF alerts:

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $83.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $70.61 and a one year high of $90.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $85.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.19.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Real Estate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.