Traveka Wealth LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Traveka Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,109,000. Family CFO Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Family CFO Inc now owns 14,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,759,000 after purchasing an additional 10,757 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VXF opened at $171.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $168.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $156.37. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a twelve month low of $131.80 and a twelve month high of $176.20. The company has a market cap of $17.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 1.19.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

