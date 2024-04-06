Triad Group (LON:TRD) Reaches New 12-Month High at $246.00

Triad Group plc (LON:TRD – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 246 ($3.09) and last traded at GBX 250 ($3.14), with a volume of 11668 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 242 ($3.04).

Triad Group Stock Down 0.8 %

The company has a market cap of £40.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6,075.00 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 204.89 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.79, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.70.

Get Triad Group alerts:

Triad Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 4th were paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a yield of 1.48%. Triad Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -15,000.00%.

About Triad Group

Triad Group plc provides information technology consultancy services to the public, private, and not-for-profit sectors primarily in the United Kingdom. The company offers consulting and advisory; business insights; software development; project and software delivery; program management; and support services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Triad Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triad Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.