TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their target price on TriCo Bancshares from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of TriCo Bancshares from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.00.

TriCo Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TCBK opened at $34.08 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.53. TriCo Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.66 and a 12 month high of $45.84.

TriCo Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $131.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.30 million. TriCo Bancshares had a net margin of 23.49% and a return on equity of 10.64%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TriCo Bancshares will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

TriCo Bancshares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.87%. This is a positive change from TriCo Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. TriCo Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.50%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCBK. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,000,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 932,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,657,000 after acquiring an additional 120,568 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 708.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 89,675 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriCo Bancshares by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,526,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $65,612,000 after purchasing an additional 86,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in TriCo Bancshares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 939,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,614,000 after buying an additional 84,055 shares in the last quarter. 59.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TriCo Bancshares Company Profile

TriCo Bancshares operates as a bank holding company for Tri Counties Bank that provides commercial banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides small business loans; real estate mortgage loans, such as residential and commercial loans; consumer loans; mortgage, auto, other vehicle, and personal loans; commercial loans, including agricultural loans; and real estate construction loans.

