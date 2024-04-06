Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Trinity Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.58.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on TRIN shares. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Trinity Capital from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.50 target price (up from $16.00) on shares of Trinity Capital in a research report on Thursday, March 7th.

Insider Transactions at Trinity Capital

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Trinity Capital news, CEO Kyle Steven Brown bought 3,354 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $50,008.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 821,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,248,222.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 7.75% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIN. Avior Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Trinity Capital by 259.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Trinity Capital by 296.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 2,603 shares in the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Trinity Capital in the third quarter worth about $53,000. 24.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Capital Stock Performance

Shares of TRIN stock opened at $14.46 on Monday. Trinity Capital has a 12-month low of $11.15 and a 12-month high of $15.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $671.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Trinity Capital (NASDAQ:TRIN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $47.83 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.79 million. Trinity Capital had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 42.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. Analysts expect that Trinity Capital will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trinity Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This is an increase from Trinity Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 14.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Trinity Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 106.81%.

Trinity Capital Company Profile

Trinity Capital Inc is a business development company. It is a venture capital firm specializing in venture debt to growth stage companies looking for loans and/or equipment financing. Trinity Capital Inc was founded in 2019 is based in Phoenix, Arizona with additional offices in the United States.

Featured Stories

